In Highest One-Day Spike, India Reports 2.95 Lakh COVID-19 Cases
Catch all live updates of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far. As many as 2,023 COVID fatalities and 1,67,457 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,56,16,130 with 21,57,538 active patients and 1,82,553 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,32,76,039.
38 inmates at Byculla jail, including accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19, Byculla jail authority said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested the various state governments to implement lockdowns only as a last-resort measure, as he addressed the nation amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital till 5 am on 26 April.
- The Centre on Monday announced that those above 18 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.
- Uttar Pradesh will offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost from 1 May.
- Karnataka has imposed night and weekend curfews in the entire state. The night curfew will be in force from 21 April to 4 May, from 9 pm to 6 am.
- Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Rajasthan from 22 April till 21 May.
- Uttar Pradesh will see weekend lockdowns from 8 pm, Friday, to 7 am, Monday.
30 Inmates at Byculla Jail Test COVID-Positive
38 inmates at Byculla jail, including accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19, Byculla jail authority said on Wednesday.
Kejriwal, Baijal to Hold Meeting Today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting at 11 am on Wednesday and discuss the issue of oxygen supply, COVID cases and deaths.
In Highest One-Day Spike, India Reports 2.95 Lakh COVID-19 Cases
India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far. As many as 2,023 COVID fatalities and 1,67,457 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,56,16,130 with 21,57,538 active patients and 1,82,553 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,32,76,039.
India Removes Import Duty on Remdesivir
India has removed import duty on remdesivir, an anti-viral drug which is currently used to treat COVID-19 patients.
The Ministry of Finance, in a notification issued on late Tuesday night, removed the duty on import of pharmaceutical ingredients used to manufacture of the drug.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.