In Highest One-Day Spike, India Reports 2.95 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far. As many as 2,023 COVID fatalities and 1,67,457 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,56,16,130 with 21,57,538 active patients and 1,82,553 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,32,76,039.

38 inmates at Byculla jail, including accused in Sheena Bora murder case Indrani Mukerjea, have tested positive for COVID-19, Byculla jail authority said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested the various state governments to implement lockdowns only as a last-resort measure, as he addressed the nation amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19.