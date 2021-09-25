India Reports 29,616 New COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours
Out of 290 deaths, Kerala reported 127 deaths followed by Maharashtra at 51.
On Saturday, 25 September, India logged in 29,616 new coronavirus cases, 5.6 percent more than the number of cases reported on Friday. The country also reported 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,46,658 in the country.
The recovery rate stands at 97.78 percent, which is the highest since March 2020. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs data, 28,046 recoveries were reported on Saturday, leading to the total number of recoveries in India to 3,28,76,319.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,01,442 and a total of 84,89,29,160 people have been vaccinated as of Saturday.
With the number of coronavirus cases reducing in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, announced that movie theatres will be allowed to function from 22 October. Earlier on Friday, he also announced that all places of worship in the state will reopen on 7 October.
