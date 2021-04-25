COVID Crisis: Delhi Lockdown Extended For Another Week Till 3 May
The lockdown was initially supposed to get over at 5 am on 26 April.
The lockdown imposed in Delhi has been extended for another week till 3 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday amid a rising surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
“We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am,” Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal stated that it had become necessary to implement the lockdown last week, even though it’s the last resort, due to the rising cases in the capital.
The lockdown impose from 19 April was supposed to end at 5 am on 26 April.
Kejriwal further announced that in order to combat the oxygen crisis in the national capital, an online portal has been started by the government.
“We have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply. The Central and State teams are working together,” he said.
