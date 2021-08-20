India Reports 36,571 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 540 Deaths in Last 24 Hours
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the recovery rate has increased to 97.54 percent.
India reported 36,571 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 20 August, 170 cases higher than the cases reported on Thursday, 19 August.
The total number of active cases in the country stands at 3,63,605, which accounts for 1.12 percent of the total number of cases, the lowest in the last 150 days.
The death toll has risen to 4,33,589 with 540 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the recovery rate has increased to 97.54 percent.
Bihar, Gujarat, Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among a handful of states that have reported no COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours.
Though Kerala has a high number of COVID cases, its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu has continued to show a decline, recording 1,702 new cases and 29 fatalities.
As of Friday, the total number of people vaccinated in the country stands at 57,22,81,488, including 54,71,282 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Kerala Health Minister Veena George in a statement on Thursday said that the state has administrated over 2.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, news agency PTI reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.