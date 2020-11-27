With Over 43K New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 93,09,788
Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 492 to 1,35,715.
India on Friday, 27 November, reported 43,082 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 93,09,788. The death toll increased by 492 to 1,35,715.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,55,555 active cases across the country, while 87,18,517 patients have been discharged.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.39 lakh now.
