With 44,059 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 91,39,866

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.39 lakh now.

Globally, over 57.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,71,000.

With over 11.9 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.