19,079 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 1.03 Crore
The death toll increased by 224 to 1,49,218.
India on Saturday, 2 January, reported 19,079 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,05,788. The death toll increased by 224 to 1,49,218.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 2,50,183 active cases across the country, while 99,06,387 patients have been discharged. A total of 22,926 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 2.5 lakh now.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.