India’s COVID Case Tally Nears 95 L, Death Toll Reaches 1.38 L
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,28,644 active cases across the country.
India on Wednesday, 2 December, reported 36,604 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 94,99,414. The death toll increased by 501 to 1,38,122.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,28,644 active cases across the country, while 89,32,647 patients have been discharged.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of samples tested up to 1 December is 14,24,45,949 including 10,96,651 samples tested on Tuesday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.39 lakh now.
