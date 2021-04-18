COVID-19 Surge: Less Than 100 ICU Beds Vacant in Delhi, Says CM

India reported 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day spike ever – pushing the country’s overall COVID tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

A total of 1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. This is India’s highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 18,01,316.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, have already imposed curfews and movement restrictions. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 12.25 crores.