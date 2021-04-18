COVID-19 Surge: Less Than 100 ICU Beds Vacant in Delhi, Says CM
India reported 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours – the highest single-day spike ever – pushing the country’s overall COVID tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data released on Sunday.
A total of 1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday. This is India’s highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 18,01,316.
Several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, have already imposed curfews and movement restrictions. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 12.25 crores.
Around 25,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Delhi in Last 24 hours: CM
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the state had reported around 25,000 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate to above 30 percent.
“There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, including that of the central government out of which, 1,800 beds are currently reserved for COVID-19. I request the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe rise COVID-19 cases,” the CM said.
Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals now and the situation worsening every moment, the CM added.
“We will add over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will in the next 2-3 days at Yamuna Sports Complex. Commonwealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID centres and the COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened,” he said.
Ladakh Records Highest Single-Day Spike in 2021
Ladakh recorded 362 fresh cases, its highest single-day spike in 2021 which took the tally to 12,071 while a fresh coronavirus death pushed the toll to 133 in the Union Territory.
Rahul Gandhi Cancels All Rallies in West Bengal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 18 April, announced that he will be suspending all his political rallies in West Bengal because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the country.
“In view of the COVID situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
Yogi Govt to Slap NSA Against 3 Remdesivir Hoarders
The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to invoke the provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three persons who were arrested in Kanpur, carrying 265 Remdesivir injection vials.
Police commissioner Asim Arun said that no illegal activity would be tolerated in this time of crisis and would invite the strictest punishment.
"It is a crime against humanity and we will invoke NSA against the three persons arrested with Remdesivir injections on Thursday," he said.
