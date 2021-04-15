With Over 2 L Fresh COVID Cases, India Reports Biggest 1-Day Spike
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
On Thursday, 15 April, India reported 2,00,739 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,40,74,564, as the death toll rose by 1,038 to 1,73,123.
As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,71,877 active cases in the country, while 1,24,29,564 patients have been discharged so far.
More than 31.39 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Wednesday in India, taking the vaccination tally to more than 11.43 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government's 15-day statewide restrictions came into effect from 8 pm Wednesday, with Section 144 imposed across the state.
- The Rajasthan government has imposed night curfew in all its cities from 6 pm to 6 am between 16 April and 30 April
- Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160
- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from Wednesday for 15 days
- Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he is in home isolation
- Delhi on Wednesday reported 17,282 new COVID cases, the biggest one-day spike in the national capital ever since the pandemic began
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation
CM Kejriwal to Meet Lt Guv Over COVID Surge in Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday, 15 April, over increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
