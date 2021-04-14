After Akhilesh Yadav, CM Adityanath Says Has Tested COVID-Positive
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 14 April, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.
India on Wednesday, 14 April, reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825, as the death toll rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,65,704 active cases in the country, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered.
The issue is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a briefing on Tuesday, 13 April, amid surging daily coronavirus cases in India and several states flagging paucity of doses to inoculate the eligible citizens.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from Wednesday for 15 days, in a bid to tackle COVID-19 infections that he said were "exploding dangerously" in the state. (Read the full list of restrictions here.)
- The Centre on Tuesday said that it is fast-tracking approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted EUA in other countries, to expand inoculation in India
- The Haryana Government has revised the timings of the ‘corona curfew’ in the state, now applicable from 10 pm to 5 am
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he has isolated himself as a precautionary measure after some officials of his office tested positive
- The Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been approved for emergency use in India
- 14 private hospitals in Delhi have been declared ‘full COVID-19’ hospitals and are not allowed to admit non-COVID patients till further orders
- Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he is in home isolation
CM Adityanath Says He Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, in Self-Isolation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in self-isolation.
Kailash Gahlot Tests Positive for COVID-19
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for COVID-19, says he is in home isolation.
Enough Hospital Beds Available: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Amid a surge in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients.
Speaking to the media, Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."
Elaborating on the arrangements that have been made, the Health Minister said the Central government has provided 1,100 beds and talks are going on to add more hospital beds. He said that 286 out of 5,525 COVID Care Centres are occupied in Delhi. To set up more centres, banquets halls and hotels will be included soon, he added.
