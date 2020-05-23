The story of 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari who cycled 1,200 km from Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar with her injured father amidst the nationwide lockdown has found another admirer. This time, in the United States of America.Ivanka Trump, daughter and Senior Advisor to US President, Donald Trump, tweeted in support of Kumari, who was earlier invited for a trial by the Cycling Federation of India for her incredible feat.Girl Who Cycled 1200 Km Invited for a Cycle Federation Trial"15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!," Ivanka tweeted.Jyoti and her father were stuck in Gurugram after the nationwide lockdown came in to effect.Her father, Mohan Paswan, was an e-rickshaw driver who got injured in an accident right before the lockdown, reports NDTV. Facing threats of eviction from their landlord and with no money due to loss of work, Jyoti decided to cycle all the way home to Darbhanga, with her father sitting pillion.The Cycle Federation has said that Jyoti will be called to Delhi for the trial as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Her food and lodging will also be paid for.‘Not Without My Cycle’: How 4 Migrants Took Home Their Prized Item We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.