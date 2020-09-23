CP, Lajpat Nagar Among ‘Emerging COVID Hotspots’ in Delhi: Report

The Delhi government has conducted 135,723 tests per million as on Monday compared to 73,312 tests per million on 21 August.

After a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, 18 September, the revenue department compiled a list of COVID-19 hot spots in each of Delhi's 11 districts based on the spike reported between 1 and 16 September, an official told Hindustan Times.