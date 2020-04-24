In an order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government of Tamil Nadu has announced stricter lockdown measures in five municipal corporations – Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruppur – starting 26 April.The municipal corporations of Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore will enforce a total shutdown for four days starting 6 am on 26 April to 9 pm on 29 April. Similarly, the municipal corporations of Salem and Tiruppur will enforce a total shutdown for three days starting 6 am on 26 April to 9 pm on 28 April.A statewide lockdown is already in place till 3 May in Tamil Nadu following the announcement by Prime Minister Modi. This announcement of tighter restrictions in the five corporations means that apart from extremely essential services, there will be a blanket ban on all other work.COVID-19 Crushes Tiruppur Textile Industry, Losses Run Into CroresSimilarly, small shops which sell vegetables and fruits will not be allowed to function in these areas between 26 April and 28/29 April. Vegetables and fruits can be sold only on pushcarts.All other shops and supermarkets which were given permission to function earlier will not be allowed to function. Wholesale markets, however, can operate.Restaurants functioning in these areas are allowed to deliver food at the homes of the customers and accept orders through phone calls. The government of Tamil Nadu had earlier permitted the public to go to restaurants and buy food parcels during the lockdown period.Employees of IT companies in these areas must also work from home. Other government and private offices (including the Registrar’s office) will not be allowed to function during this period.TN Govt School Teacher Uses Technology to Reach Out to Students Here is a list of activities that are allowed in these five areas during the stricter lockdown period:Medical services like hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, ambulances and hearse services will be allowed to function.Essential service departments of the state government like the Secretariat, health and family welfare, police, revenue and disaster management, electricity, Aavin milk, local administrative bodies and water distribution.Thirty three percent of employees in central government offices and banks can carry out the essential work.Amma canteens and ATMs can function.Restaurants which accept orders through phone and deliver food at home are allowed to function.Permission will be granted to those helping the elders, the destitute and persons with disabilities.Community kitchens set up by the government departments and local bodies will be permitted to function.Volunteer organisations helping the poor and needy shall be allowed to function with necessary permissions.Wholesale vegetable markets like Koyambedu will function abiding by the norms. Movable shops (like pushcarts) selling vegetables and fruits will be allowed to operate. Other shops which were permitted to operate till date will not be allowed to function during the stricter ban period.With 30 Animals & 350 Staff, Jumbo Circus Reels Under Lockdown(This article was originally published in The News Minute and has been reposted with permission.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)