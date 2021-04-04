Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra Amid COVID Spike
The state recorded around 60% of all cases from India with its highest tally of 49,447 new infections on Saturday.
Amid an unrelenting surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led-government on Sunday, 4 April, announced a slew of restrictions in the state, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.
CM Thackeray held a cabinet meeting on Sunday where the new measures were discussed.
What Are the Restrictions?
- Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am.
- Only essential services will be permitted.
- Restaurants will permitted only for takeaway and parcel services.
- For offices, employees will have to work from home.
Earlier, people had been asked to get ready for restrictions, preparing for a complete lockdown in the worst-case scenario.
A 12-hour night curfew was ordered in Pune on Friday, and public buses, shopping malls, religious places, hotels were asked to stay shut for a week.
On Saturday, the CM warned that rising demand for oxygen cylinders daily would soon force him to divert those meant for industrial use.
Last week, the Mumbai civic body had warned of a shortage of beds as it prepared for a potential 10,000 new cases per day.
Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had called the decision to impose a lockdown a “viscious cycle” along with saving the economy and added, “employment can be regenerated, but lives were irreplaceable.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also conducting a meeting in New Delhi to assess the situation in Maharashtra.
