China's Tech Hub Shenzhen in Lockdown After 66 COVID-19 Cases Reported
Tech giants like Huawei and Tencent have their headquarters in Shenzhen.
A full lockdown was imposed in Shenzhen, a city in southern China, on Sunday, 13 March.
The lockdown was announced by the local government after the city reported 66 new coronavirus cases.
The central business district was immediately closed down.
Around 17 million people live in Shenzhen.
The city is just across the border from Hong Kong, where COVID-19 cases are surging at the moment.
Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday along with 264 deaths, according to Reuters. The seven-day average is 24,242.
Shenzhen, therefore, has been under intense pressure to prevent infections coming in through Hong Kong.
The Chinese government has been following a "zero-COVID" strategy, which focuses on mass testing and lockdowns to ensure that even smallest cluster of infections don't lead to a wider outbreak.
