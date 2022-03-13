China's Tech Hub Shenzhen in Lockdown After 66 COVID-19 Cases Reported

The city is just across the border from Hong Kong, where COVID-19 cases are surging at the moment.

Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday along with 264 deaths, according to Reuters. The seven-day average is 24,242.

Shenzhen, therefore, has been under intense pressure to prevent infections coming in through Hong Kong.

The Chinese government has been following a "zero-COVID" strategy, which focuses on mass testing and lockdowns to ensure that even smallest cluster of infections don't lead to a wider outbreak.