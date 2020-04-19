‘China’s COVID-19 Toll Way Ahead of United States’: Donald Trump

"If sleepy Joe Biden wins, China will own the United States," Trump said, adding that his administration had gained billions of dollars from China due to his assertive trade policies.

The president said the coronavirus crisis had hurt everybody.

"We had the greatest economy in the world by far. China isn't even close. Go back two months. And we're going to keep it that way," he said.

Trump also asserted that Iran was now a much different country than it was before.

"When I first came in, Iran was going to take over the entire Middle East," he said. "Right now, they just want to survive."

The United States has slammed China for the "delay" in sharing information with its technical experts on the deadly coronavirus.