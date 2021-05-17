A Long 6-9 Hour Wait for a Bed at Chennai’s Biggest Govt Hospital

Sriramulu’s 70-year-old wife had tested positive for COVID-19 that morning and by noon, her oxygen levels had dropped to an alarming 80 points. He rushed her to the hospital and since 3.30 pm he has been waiting in the long line of ambulances, hoping to get an ICU bed soon.



“If support is given, her condition is stable, else it is critical. I am scared because she is old and has BP issues and diabetes. We are hoping God will save us,” said the daughter of a 75-year-old COVID patient, who waited for eight hours to get an ICU bed.



It is a long six-nine hour wait for an oxygen-bed or an ICU at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, the largest hospital in the city.