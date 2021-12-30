Centre Writes to 8 States, Asks Them to Ramp Up COVID Preparedness & Vaccination

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to eight states over the surge in COVID-19 cases, advising them to take steps to curb the spread.

These eight states included Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

Flagging the spike in COVID cases across 14 cities, the Centre has urged states to take immediate measures, including increasing their COVID-19 testing, strengthening hospital-level preparedness, and boosting their vaccination pace and coverage, reported news agency ANI.