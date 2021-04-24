Centre Waives Customs Duty on Import of Oxygen, Jabs for 3 Months
The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the PM to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in India.
Amid oxygen shortage in India, the Centre has decided to waive Basic Customs Duty and health cess on import of the items related to oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect.
This will help boost the production of oxygen and availability in order to meet the rising demand in the country.
The government has also decided to do away with basic customs duty on import of COVID vaccines with immediate effect for the same period.
The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country.
At the meeting, the PM emphasised that there was an immediate need to boost the supply of medical oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals.
He stressed that all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to increase availability of oxygen and medical supplies, a release from the government said.
The Centre has taken a lot of measures in the last few days to improve medical and oxygen supply, the release read.
