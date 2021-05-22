Remove ‘Indian Variant’ Mentions: Centre to Social Media Companies

The World Health Organization said on 11 May that the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India in 2020, was being classified as a variant of global concern.



The information technology (IT) ministry has written to all social media companies asking them to "remove all the content" that names or implies "Indian variant" of the coronavirus, reported Reuters.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world. India recorded 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country saw a new record with 20,66,285 samples tested since yesterday. The overall case count surged past the 2.62 crore-mark on Saturday morning.