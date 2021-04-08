Centre Sends 10 L More Doses to Maha, State Min Says ‘Not Enough’

Earlier, taking to Twitter, state minister Jayant Patil had said that lesser doses were deliberately being given to the state in order to defame the Maharashtra government.

Patil said that while Maharashtra has the highest number of patients in the country, it should get the highest number of vaccines, but it was not being allowed on purpose, adding that “some people in Delhi want the public health system in Maharashtra not to function properly.”

“The Union Health Minister did not have complete information about Maharashtra or he was given incomplete information. I doubt whether attempts are being made to defame Maharashtra by issuing circulars before ascertaining the proper information of State,” Tope tweeted, adding that “the role of central government is non cooperative with Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

Amid a second wave of the pandemic, the state of Maharashtra is the worst-hit with CM Uddhav Thackeray urging people to follow protocols to avoid a lockdown.