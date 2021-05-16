Centre Suppressing Actual Numbers of COVID Deaths: P Chidambaram

“The increase was an alarming number of about 65,000 death certificates. This increase cannot be explained as a natural annual increase in the number of deaths. It can only be attributed to a pandemic or any other natural disaster,” the Congress leader said.

He said that the Congress had independently verified the two numbers referred to for the period of 71 days.

“We have collected the numbers from 33 districts (including the cities), the sum of the number of the death certificates nearly tallies with the numbers published by Divya Bhaskar - 1,23,873 in 2021 versus 58,068 in 2020,” he said.

“During the period 1 March, 2021 to 10 May, 2021, the government of Gujarat has officially admitted to only 4,218 COVID-related deaths,” he said.