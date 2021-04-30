Can’t Roll Out Vaccine Drive for 18+ Till May Third Week: States

Vaccine doses will be available for the 18-45 age group only after the third week of May, even though the third phase of immunisation drive against COVID-19 for this age category is scheduled to start on 1 May, senior officials of various state health departments told IndiaSpend.

Their estimate is based on their interactions with the two domestic vaccine manufacturers who are currently supplying vaccines for the drive — the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

States are already grappling with delayed vaccine supplies for older age groups in the ongoing second phase of the drive, the fiscal burden imposed by the pandemic, and the tussle with private entities over procurement, officials complained.

They also warned that with states' smaller spending capacities, the additional expenses on COVID-19 vaccination will come at the cost of expenditure on other essentials of their public healthcare systems, such as vaccinations for other diseases.