'Cannot Lower Our Guard': Centre's 2nd Warning on Crowding at Hill Stations

The Centre on Friday, 9 July, once again issued a warning against crowding at tourist spots in the country, stating that people should not be lowering their guard.

"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where crowds are gathering. Social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious concern," VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, told reporters on Friday at a briefing.

According to NDTV, Paul further said that this was a concern as these people will return and possibly infect others.

"All the gains can get reversed. We can't afford this kind of laxity," Paul said.