BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time
The CM will be shifted to Manipal hospital shortly.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time. A statement from the Chief Minister’s office said, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has tested positive and he will be shifted to Manipal hospital from Ramaiah Memorial hospital where he was admitted earlier.
“After the Hon’ble CM had fever, he was taken for a checkup to Ramaiah Hospital. His COVID-19 test result returned positive and he is being shifted to Manipal Hospital,” the statement from the CMO said.
The CM had on Friday morning held an emergency meeting over the COVID-19 situation at his residence. Health Minister K Sudhakar and BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta were also present.
Yediyurappa had taken his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 12 March. He had tested positive for the virus earlier too, in August 2020.
He was admitted to Manipal hospital on 2 August and was discharged only on 10 August after he tested negative for the virus.
Yediyurappa has been campaigning for by-elections and was on campaign trail till Thursday. He has reportedly been complaining of fever and fatigue for the last three days.
Members of Yediyurappa’s family, cabinet colleagues, members of his personal staff as well as bureaucrats who have been in touch with him have been advised to self-isolate and get themselves tested immediately.
