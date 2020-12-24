Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Shows Long-term Immunity: Study

Covaxin is currently undergoing Phase 3 human clinical trials on 26,000 volunteers at over 25 centres across India.

Bharat Biotech, the company which is developing one of India’s indigenous vaccine candidates called Covaxin, expects that the shot will be ready by June 2021.
Results of the Phase 1 study of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech has reportedly shown long-term antibody and T-cell (immune) memory responses three months after the shot, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, the Phase 2 study for Covaxin shows there are "tolerable safety outcomes with enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses". The results suggest that the antibodies may persist for six to 12 months, reported NDTV.

Covaxin is currently undergoing Phase 3 human clinical trials on 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres across India, after having undergone Phase 1 and 2 trials involving 1,000 volunteers.

In a double-blind, randomised, multi-centre Phase 2 clinical trials, a total of 380 healthy children and adults were administered two vaccine formulations four weeks apart.

In a follow-up of the Phase 1 trial, Covaxin (BBV152) produced high levels of neutralising antibodies that remained elevated in all participants three months (at day 104) after the second vaccination, reported PTI.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Wednesday, 23 December, applied to the Drug Controller General of India for the emergency use authorisation a second time. It had earlier applied for the same on 7 December when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) expert panel had recommended that the firm should present the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the country for further consideration.

