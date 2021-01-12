Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement to Supply Covaxin to Brazil
Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, 12 January, signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.
According to India Today, Bharat Biotech, in a press release, shared that a team from Prescisa Medicamentos met Bharat Biotech chief Dr Krishna Ella on 7 and 8 January. Further, Ambassador of Brazil to to India André Aranha Corrêa do Lago also participated virtually in the meeting.
Further, according to India Today, it was decided that the Government of Brazil will get Covaxin directly from Bharat Biotech, while Brazil’s private market will be provided the same following authorisation from Brazilian regulatory authority ANVISA.
Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella, according to India Today, said:
“Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil.”
Meanwhile, in India, Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ will be sold at Rs 295 per dose.
The company had arrived at a price agreement with the Indian government recently.
The central government has asked the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to supply around 55 lakh doses to 12 centres before 14 January. PTI also reported how the dispatch is likely to start in the early hours of 13 January.
