Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement to Supply Covaxin to Brazil

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday, 12 January, signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.

According to India Today, Bharat Biotech, in a press release, shared that a team from Prescisa Medicamentos met Bharat Biotech chief Dr Krishna Ella on 7 and 8 January. Further, Ambassador of Brazil to to India André Aranha Corrêa do Lago also participated virtually in the meeting.