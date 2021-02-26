Bharat Biotech To Supply 20 Million Doses of Covaxin To Brazil 

The company said it is is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against COVID-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus.

There is a strong interest in Covaxin from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently, the vaccine maker said in a statement.

Two days ago, Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov had visited Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and discussed supplies of Covaxin for his country.