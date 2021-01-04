‘Have Made 16 Vaccines, Not Without Experience’: Bharat Biotech MD
Dr Krishna Ella was responding to questions raised on the approval of Covaxin, which is still under Phase 3 trials.
Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech on Monday, 4 January, addressed a press conference, defending questions raised over the approval of their COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin which is still under Phase 3 trials, saying that they are not a company without any vaccine experience.
However, he said that the government was still talking to the company, indicating that nothing had been signed so far.
“We have manufactured 16 vaccines. We function globally, not just in India,” Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella said on Monday.
The government on Sunday approved emergency authorisation use of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield as well as Covaxin, leading to a debate over the latter.
Dr Ella said that Bharat Biotech was not just conducting clinical trials in India but had also done clinical trials in more than 12 countries including UK.
“We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company,” he said.
“Many people are gossiping everything in different directions to just backlash on Indian companies.”
“That is not right for us, we don't deserve that,” he further said.
“We are not a company without experience in vaccines. We have tremendous experience in vaccines. We are touching 123 countries. We are the only company that has got such extensive experience and extensive publication in review journals,” Dr Ella further said.
“We have published five articles on the vaccine. We are not inferior to Pfizer when it comes to publications,” he said, defending questions about the company not being transparent about data.
He also said that over 24,000 people have already been vaccinated and that by 2021 they would have capacity for 70 million doses. “And as we speak, we have 20 million doses, right now, in Bharat Biotech,” he said.
He also stated that none of his family members were associated with any political party, in light of the vaccine being politicised.
Dr Ella also stated that more than 70 articles have been published in various international journals by Bharat Biotech.
Speaking about the cost of the vaccine, Dr Ella said that it would depend on the size of volume. “The price will be controlled by market. Initially, the price may be high but it will come down as more players enter the market,” he said.
He also said that approval of Covaxin for emergency use is a giant leap for innovation and novel product development in India. “It is a proud moment for the nation and a great milestone in India’s scientific capability, a kickstart to the innovation ecosystem in India,” Dr Krishna Ella said.
