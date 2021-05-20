Bharat Biotech: COVAXIN Production Ramped up by 200 Million
Bharat Biotech on Thursday, 20 May, announced a ramp up in production volumes by an additional 200 million. This announcement comes while many eligible people across the country await their first dose of a COVID-19 jab.
In a press release, tweeted by Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder BharatBiotech, the company declared a “quick ramp up of additional manufacturing capacity for COVAXIN at Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar, Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech”.
“The company plans to produce 200 million doses of COVAXIN per annum, the GMP facilities are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety.”Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder BharatBiotech
Product availability at Ankleshwar will commence from fourth quarter of 2021, informed Bharat Biotech.
Further, Bharat Biotech claimed that it has already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.
Adding Chiron Behring to its line up, the company said, it effectively takes the volumes up to 1 billion doses per annum.
India witnessed a rise of 2,76,110 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the totally tally to 25,772,440. India also reported 3,874 new deaths, taking the toll to 2,87,122.
