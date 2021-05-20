Bharat Biotech: COVAXIN Production Ramped up by 200 Million

Bharat Biotech on Thursday, 20 May, announced a ramp up in production volumes by an additional 200 million. This announcement comes while many eligible people across the country await their first dose of a COVID-19 jab.

In a press release, tweeted by Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder BharatBiotech, the company declared a “quick ramp up of additional manufacturing capacity for COVAXIN at Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar, Gujarat, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech”.