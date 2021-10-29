Bharat Biotech Submits Data 'Regularly, Very Quickly': WHO Official on Covaxin

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday, 28 October said that India's Bharat Biotech has been submitting information required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin "regularly and very quickly" to a technical committee that helps the global health agency in assessing the vaccine, reported news agency PTI.

The technical committee is likely to recommend Covaxin to WHO, this coming week.

The UN body said this at a press briefing in Geneva, and asserted that it trusted India's vaccine manufacturing industry, that produces "high quality" vaccines.

Bharat Biotech had on 19 April submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to WHO for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its COVID vaccine – Covaxin.