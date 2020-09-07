B’luru Woman Reinfected By COVID-19 Within a Month of Discharge

In a press statement, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said that a 27-year-old woman is found to be the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection.

In the statement, Dr Pratik Patil, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “In the first week of July, the patient was symptomatic (fever, cough and sore throat) and was tested positive. She was admitted at the hospital and recovered well. A repeat test was conducted on her, which turned out to be negative, post which she was discharged on 24 July. However, nearly after 1 month, in the last week of August, she developed mild symptoms again and has been tested positive again. Both the times she did not have severe disease. This is possibly the first reported case of COVID-19 reinfection in Bangalore.”

Dr Patil explained said that Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody lingers in the received patient’s blood after two-three weeks of infection. However, the patient later tested negative for IgG antibodies, suggesting she did not have immunity following the infection. “Other possibility is that the IgG antibodies disappeared in nearly one month leaving her susceptible for reinfection,” he said.