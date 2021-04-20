Bengaluru Health Volunteer Breaks Down as the City Gasps for Life

Ameen Mudassir, a health volunteer who founded COVID Helpline Bangalore broke down in a video that went viral on 19 April.

“I just cannot control my emotions and I am sharing with you the hard reality. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the city. There is absolute chaos at hospitals. People who are in ICU are being asked to leave because the oxygen supply is not there in these small hospitals. People are not able to find an ICU bed even after calling 50 to 70 hospitals. There are queues outside hospitals,” he said on camera.