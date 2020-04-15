Bengaluru Cop Drives 460 Km to Deliver Medicines to Cancer Patient
Amid the gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the new normal that most of us have to now get accustomed to, some people rise to the occasion and go out of their way to help a fellow human being in distress.
In Bengaluru, 47-year-old H Kumara Swamy, a policeman, rode 460 km one way from the state capital all the way to Dharwad to deliver life-saving medicines to a cancer patient, who was running out of his medication, only available in Bengaluru.
After spotting 38-year-old Umesh appear on a Kannada TV show on 9 April, asking for help in procuring his cancer medication, Swamy, a head constable, presently working in the control room of the Bengaluru commissioner’s office with the Central Armed Reserve (CAR), was moved and wanted to do anything in his power to help the man.
What followed was an arduous nine-hour journey to Dharwad where he was met by an extremely grateful Umesh and his family.
“I saw Umesh appear on a show last Thursday and ask for help getting his medicines. I was really touched and thought that I must help this man in some way. The medicines were only available in Bengaluru so I thought I could help him,” said Swamy.
The following day, Swamy went to the channel’s office in Bengaluru’s Yeshwantpur and procured the caller’s number. He rang him up to enquire about where the medicines could be picked up.
“Umesh’s medicines would have run out by last Friday night. I asked him to order it online and the same day in the afternoon, I went to DES centre in Cambridge Layout, and picked up the medicines. It was good that I went then, because the office was going to be closed for the next few days,” said Swamy.
Umesh’s condition is a genetic one. He has been on this medication for many years and without it, his condition worsens rapidly. “If he goes without medication, he has to be taken to a hospital immediately,” said Swamy.
After setting out in the wee hours of the morning at 4:30 am on 11 April, Swamy rode non-stop on his Honda Activa from his home in Vijayanagar to the Dharwad bus stand, where he had planned to meet Umesh and his family.
“I have been working in the police for a long time. We can’t help everyone but this was in my control,” he said.
After handing over the medicines, Swamy then rode back till Chitradurga, some 200 km away, the same day, covering roughly 800 km in a single day. After resting for a few hours, the cop returned home on Sunday.
