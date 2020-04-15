Bengaluru Cop Drives 460 Km to Deliver Medicines to Cancer Patient

Amid the gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the new normal that most of us have to now get accustomed to, some people rise to the occasion and go out of their way to help a fellow human being in distress.

In Bengaluru, 47-year-old H Kumara Swamy, a policeman, rode 460 km one way from the state capital all the way to Dharwad to deliver life-saving medicines to a cancer patient, who was running out of his medication, only available in Bengaluru.

After spotting 38-year-old Umesh appear on a Kannada TV show on 9 April, asking for help in procuring his cancer medication, Swamy, a head constable, presently working in the control room of the Bengaluru commissioner’s office with the Central Armed Reserve (CAR), was moved and wanted to do anything in his power to help the man.