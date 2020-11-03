Bengaluru People Driving Alone Need Not Wear Masks: BBMP’s U-turn

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has withdrawn its order mandating the wearing of masks by individuals driving alone in their private car. An order issued by the BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Monday, 2 November, said that such persons who are driving alone need not wear masks as long as their windows are rolled up.

However, the same order clarified that two-wheeler users who are riding alone must wear masks.