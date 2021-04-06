Beaches in Mumbai To Remain Shut Till 30 April Amid COVID Surge

All assistant municipal commissioners have been instructed to make sure the beaches remain shut throughout the month

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, all beaches in the city are to remain closed for visitors it was announced on Tuesday, 6 April.

The decision was taken by the civic body of Mumbai. The city’s commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal while issuing an order to this effect, instructed all assistant municipal commissioners to ensure the beaches stay shut for all of April.

The circular read:

“In continuation and confirmation of the said orders, the additional restrictions need to be strictly followed by all assistant commissioners of wards to control and arrest the spread of coronavirus on war footing.”
Police officers are meant to help in implementing the order.

Not only beaches, but in a slew of new restrictions the Maharashtra government introduced on 4 April the government said all beaches, public spaces and gardens are to remain shut from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on weekdays and from 8:00 pm on Friday to 7:00 am on Monday.

Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 April, recorded 10,030 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 77,495.

(With inputs from PTI)

