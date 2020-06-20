The wife of Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who is also the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary, has tested positive for coronavirus in Mominpur, PTI reported.Snehashish’s parents-in-law have also tested positive, a senior state health department official reportedly said.“Besides, a domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home where he was living recently was also found to be positive. They are all undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in the city and are stable,” he added.Snehashish has reportedly tested negative for the virus and has been advised home isolation.The family of four was reportedly staying somewhere other than Ganguly’s ancestral home in Behala and are now undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A decision on their treatment plan will be taken in the coming days.At 10 Percent, Why Is West Bengal’s COVID Mortality Rate So High?