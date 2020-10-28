BBMP Makes Wearing Masks While Driving Alone Mandatory in B’luru

Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday night issued new guidelines related to wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Wednesday, it will be mandatory for all those who are driving cars, even if they are alone and have the windows closed, to wear masks.

In September this year, the Union Health Ministry announced that it was not necessary to wear masks while driving alone in a car.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad issued the order on Tuesday. According to it, irrespective of whether a person is alone in a car, or has the windows opened or closed, they must wear a face mask. The same applies to two-wheeler riders and also pillion riders.