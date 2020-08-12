Ayush Minister Shripad Naik Tests Positive for COVID-19
“Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested,” he said on Twitter.
AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday, 12 August tested positive for COVID-19.
“I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation,” Naik tweeted.
“Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions,”he said.
His ministry was recently in the news amid row over Baba Ramdev’s claims of COVID curing drug Coronil after it stopped Patanjali from advertising the medicines and asked for data from clinical trials.
After days of scrutiny, the Ayush ministry ordered rebranding of the drug and gave permission for it to be sold but not as a cure for COVID-19
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.