At 922, Mumbai Leads COVID Case Tally in India; Delhi Has Most Omicron Cases

India on Monday, 27 December, reported 6,531 new coronavirus cases and 315 deaths. Currently, there are 75,841 active cases in the country, with the most being in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

In addition, the number of Omicron cases has also risen to 578, with the most (142) being present in Delhi, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

Among cities, Mumbai, with 922, reported the most number of cases on Sunday, which was the city's highest tally in seven months. Mumbai was followed by Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, Bengaluru Urban, Kolkata and Chennai. We take a detailed look at the case loads across different cities: