AstraZeneca May Have Given Outdated Vaccine Data, Says US Agency

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on Tuesday, 23 March, said that AstraZeneca may have given out outdated information about its COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board, which is responsible for ensuring the safety and accuracy of the vaccine trial, expressed their concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that vaccine trial, which may have provided an “incomplete view’’ of the efficacy of the shot.

“We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible,” National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in their statement.