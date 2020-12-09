Oxford Jab 70% Effective: Lancet Publishes Final Stage Trial Data 

Dr Shahid Jameel, leading virologist and Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, told FIT, “You cannot combine both the results and make it 90 percent efficacy, and 62 percent and together make it 70 percent, I don’t buy this argument. Simply because one, the dosing regime turned out to be different and they were essentially two different trials. And two, because of the different populations so there were two variables.”

Researchers, however, according to AFP, stated that they had provided extra analysis to The Lancet peer reviewers suggesting that the improved results for the half-dose group was not owing to factors such as age.

Pollard further said that once researches became aware of the measurement discrepancy, the same was incorporated into the trial with the nod of the regulators.