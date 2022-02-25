As Third Wave Ebbs, Centre Urges States, UTs To Relax COVID-19 Curbs
However, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the wearing of masks and social distancing must be enforced
As COVID-19 cases decline across the country, the Home Ministry on Friday, 25 February, urged state and Union Territory governments to relax COVID-19 curbs and reopen economic activities, reported PTI.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla suggested risk-based evaluations to relax curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic, and religious events in its COVID-19 guidelines for March.
The guidelines stated,
“After a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities."
'COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Remains Enforced'
However, Bhalla also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for COVID Management, must be enforced.
He said, "I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated 18th February, 2022 and for the enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour."
India reported 13,166 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally to 4,28,94,345, as per the Health Ministry.
(With inputs from PTI.)
