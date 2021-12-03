SII Seeks DGCI Nod as Lancet Study Clears AstraZeneca Booster: What We Know

A study published in The Lancet has said that as many as seven COVID-19 vaccines give rise to a strong immune response when administered as a booster shot after a complete dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, The Indian Express reported.

This comes amid the the Serum Institute of India (SII) seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for booster shots of Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca).

With a call yet to be taken on booster doses in India, what do we know about the study? Is there another view? Here's a primer.