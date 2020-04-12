AP Govt Distributes Over 16 Cr Masks to Help Check COVID-19
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government will soon distribute over 16 crore facial masks to all citizens in the state for protecting themselves from coronavirus.
The masks will give citizens protection (from the virus), a CMO release quoted the CM as saying. The release said each person would be given three masks.
The state has a population of 5.3 crore and it is, thus, estimated that over 16 crore masks would be required for distribution.
Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy told the Chief Minister that a third round of door-to-door survey was being undertaken and so far 1.43 crore households, out of the total 1.47 crore, have been covered.
