AP Govt Distributes Over 16 Cr Masks to Help Check COVID-19
A passenger, wearing a mask in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, speaks to a railway official at an enquiry counter, at Bengaluru City Railway Station, Monday, 16 March 2020. Image used for representational purposes only.&nbsp;
PTI
Coronavirus

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government will soon distribute over 16 crore facial masks to all citizens in the state for protecting themselves from coronavirus.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a high-level review meeting at his residence on Sunday directed officials to complete the mask distribution quickly.

The masks will give citizens protection (from the virus), a CMO release quoted the CM as saying. The release said each person would be given three masks.

The state has a population of 5.3 crore and it is, thus, estimated that over 16 crore masks would be required for distribution.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy told the Chief Minister that a third round of door-to-door survey was being undertaken and so far 1.43 crore households, out of the total 1.47 crore, have been covered.

