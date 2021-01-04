‘Anti-National’ Tag For Those Questioning Govt Over Covaxin Nod

Those critiquing the Narendra Modi government on the inadequate information provided on COVID vaccine approval were met with the tag of ‘anti-national’ on social media.

Criticising the Opposition’s questions on Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval for emergency use of Bharat Biotech-manufactured ‘Covaxin’ without proper completion of trials, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, 3 January said, “ Anti-national comments & cynicism of the Opposition notwithstanding, @WHO has welcomed the Indian approval of both #COVISHIELD & #COVAXIN!”