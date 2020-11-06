As Andhra Schools Reopen, 575 Students, 829 Teachers Get COVID-19

However, according to V Chinna Veerabhadrudu, Commissioner of School Education, these figures are not alarming when compared to the number of students who are attending the school. He maintains that very strict COVID-19 safety protocols have been implemented and only 15-16 students have been grouped in a classroom.

“On 4 November, around four lakh students attended schools, but there were 262 positive cases. It is not even 0.1%. It is not correct to say that they were affected due to their attendance to schools. Out of the 1.11 lakh teachers, about 160 teachers have tested positive. The lives of both teachers and students are important for us,” Veerabhadrudu told PTI.