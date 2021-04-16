Andhra CM Writes to PM Modi, Demands 60 Lakh Vaccine Doses 

Reddy asserted that the state was able to administer over 6 lakh doses as they leveraged the village and ward volunteer system, where a dedicated volunteer takes care of 50 families. He further said that the entire district administration was also involved in the vaccination drive.

Though the state has established a capable model, said Reddy, that other states could also emulate, the vaccine stocks have completely run out. The state’s efforts to vaccinate 6 lakh people a day could only be made possible if more vaccine stock is provided.