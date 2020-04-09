Andhra Govt Rolls Out COVID-19 Test Kits, to Expand to Ventilators

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched COVID-19 testing kits, manufactured by Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), which can give test results within the hour.

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that AMTZ is now manufacturing 2,000 testing kits per day. Once it gets the laser-welding equipment, the production will be scaled up to 25,000 units per day. Not just for internal use by the state, the kits will also be supplied to other states in need.

Reddy added that about 20 tests could be performed with each kit, at a production cost of Rs 1,200 for the government.

“By May, 7.5 lakh kits will be manufactured and delivered to other states as well. Moreover, the central government has already placed orders for 3,500 ventilators. The government is planning to scale up the supply of kits so that 4,000 tests could be conducted a day in the state. DNA, RNA, PCR tests can also be performed using these kits and the results can be seen in 55 minutes,” Reddy said.